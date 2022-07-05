 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Bayern Munich Frauen sign Cecilía Rán Rúnarsdóttir from Everton

The Icelandic goalkeeper has signed a four-year deal and will play for Bayern until 2026.

By R.I.P. London Teams
2022 SheBelieves Cup - New Zealand v Iceland
Bayern have got themselves a player destined for stardom
Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

The Bayern Munich Frauen have officially signed Cecilía Rán Rúnarsdóttir from Everton on a four-year deal, keeping her at the club until 2026. Rúnarsdóttir was already a Bayern player as early as the January transfer window; Bayern loaned her in from Everton for the second half of the season and made her move permanent.

Speaking about the move on Bayern’s official website, Rúnarsdóttir was grateful for the opportunity to be at Bayern: “I’m super grateful for the opportunity for a club as big as FC Bayern to plan with me for such a long time”, Rúnarsdóttir said. “It shows the trust the club has in me and I’m very happy about that.”

2022 SheBelieves Cup - New Zealand v Iceland
Rúnarsdóttir is a highly rated and talented prospect
Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

Bayern Frauen sporting director Bianca Rech says that the club is convinced of Rúnarsdóttir’s qualities even at such a young age and believe that she has the goods to make it big. “At 18, Cecilía is one of the most talented goalkeepers in the world. She has absolutely convinced us of her qualities over the past few months”, said Rech. ”Cecilía felt very comfortable here in Munich from day one and we are delighted that she will stay with FC Bayern.”

Rúnarsdóttir went up the ranks in Iceland and was signed by Everton in 2021, who loaned her out to Sweden. She is also the youngest ever senior team goalkeeper for Iceland when she played at the Pinatar Cup at the tender age of 16(!).

