Report: Bayern Munich prepared to squeeze every last euro from FC Barcelona for Robert Lewandowski

Every offer FC Barcelona has submitted to Bayern Munich thus far for Robert Lewandowski has been below Bayern’s request of one, €50 million installment for the striker. Bayern has been firm with their stance that they will not let their star man go for anything less than that €50 million mark despite Barcelona’s reluctance to officially lodge an offer worth that much. They are still working on the sales of a handful of players to be able to afford signing Lewandowski this summer, and they do still have plenty of time, though Lewandowski is expected back at Sabener Strasse on July 12th if nothing happens beforehand.

Per new information from Marca journalist José Félix Díaz, as reported by @iMiaSanMia on Twitter, Bayern is fully prepared to squeeze Barcelona for every last euro for the potential transfer of Lewandowski. With everything that’s happened thus far in Barcelona’s pursuit of the striker, Bayern feels that their behavior has been a bit ‘confusing,’ especially since they have repeatedly low-balled their offers despite Bayern’s clear request of one, €50 million euro installment for the striker.

Bayern also probably doesn’t appreciate Lewandowski’s public posturing for a move with some of the things he’s said publicly while he was away on international duty with Poland during the most recent round of UEFA Nations League matches. “My story at FC Bayern is over,” Lewandowski confirmed during a pre-match press conference with Poland, which was applauded by Barcelona president Joan Laporta in a reported telephone conversation between he and Pini Zahavi, Lewandowski’s agent.

Cristiano Ronaldo has made it clear that he wants to leave Manchester United this summer despite having one year left on the two-year deal he signed when he joined from Juventus, but Hasan Salihamidzic was quick to deny rumors linking CR7 with a move to Munich. All things considered, he could be the marquee replacement for Lewandowski since he’s won silverware in Serie A, La Liga, and the Premier League and likely wouldn’t want to be one of a handful of superstars at Paris Saint-Germain. Because of that, Bayern could be a preferred destination for him, but Bayern’s front office has not really been open to that suggestion.