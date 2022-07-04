Breaking: Bayern Munich enter the race for Juventus defender Matthijs de Ligt

Huge news just dropped out of the blue. According to Florian Plettenberg, the same journalist who broke the Sadio Mane transfer, Bayern Munich are in negotiations with Juventus for the transfer of Matthijs de Ligt. The 22-year-old Dutchman has apparently impressed both Brazzo and Nagelsmann, who may see him as a replacement for the recently departed Niklas Sule.

Here’s the exclusive report from Plettenberg, graciously tweeted in English for the sake of international fans like us:

Exclusive News De Ligt: Bayern wants him & #deLigt wants to join Bayern! Talks with Nagelsmann & Salihamidzic impressed him! Negotiations between Bayern/Juve have started. Talks are good. But: He‘s very expensive. Transfer fee expected between €60-80m. @SkySports @Sky_Marc — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) July 4, 2022

Per Plettenberg’s reporting, we have the following bombshells:

De Ligt only wants to join Bayern despite interest Chelsea and other clubs around Europe. The Dutchman will definitely be expensive though.

Benjamin Pavard is a prime candidate to leave Bayern Munich this summer, with Atletico Madrid, Chelsea, and Juventus all interested. Could a swap deal + cash for de Ligt be on the cards? After signing Mazraoui, Bayern can afford to sell Pavard if they sign a new center back.

De Ligt is one of three signings Brazzo wants to complete before the summer ends, the other two being RB Leipzig’s Konrad Laimer and Stade Rennes’ Mathys Tel. This news is only just in its infancy, but we’ll keep you updated on all the new developments as they come out. This summer is shaping up to be the biggest Bayern has had in a very long time.

