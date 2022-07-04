Bayern Munich’s Alphonso Davies spotted playing with locals in Malta

Like it has been for most other Bayern Munich players, it has been an action-packed summer break for left-back Alphonso Davies. After playing in the Nations League for Canada, his vacation began, which he spent in Miami and in his Canadian hometown of Edmonton, among other places.

After stops at the US and Canada, Bayern Munich defender Alphonso Davies recently was spotted vacationing in Malta.

Phonzie decided to spend his free time balling with the locals and... well, someone recognized him. Isaac Micallef, a player from Swieqi United FC, a Maltese second division club posted an Instagram story, reeling in disbelief that the Canadian international was playing with them. “I don’t believe it... Alphonso Davies came to play with us,” the Instagram story said.

Later, Micallef shared a short video clip and a selfie with the Canadian. In the video, Phonzie can be seen cheering the crowd around him and ending with Cristiano Ronaldo’s signature jubel.

Where I am from, like most places on the planet, street games are the way to go. Whether it is the brutal, disorderly street football with its chaotic, ever-changing rules and “someone go get that ball from under the car!”, or gully cricket (I’m Indian, cut me some slack) with its fluctuating definition of a sixer, street games have a special place in our heart.

Looks like the same goes for pro-footballers too!

Phonzie will return to Munich for pre-season, along with the other national-team players, on July 14.