Bayern Munich submit official bid for Stade Rennais gem

RMC Sport is reporting that Bayern Munich has submitted a bid for 17-year-old Stade Rennais youngster Mathys Tel. The amount of the proposal is unknown at this point.

Tel, who frequents playing on the left or through the middle in the attack, is fresh off of winning the U-17 Euros with France, scoring two goals and getting the captain’s armband along the way.

RMC Sport hints that, with Lewandowski leaving, Tel might see a chance at playing time for Bayern Munich’s first team, even though, the likes of Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting and Sadio Mané remain as competition for that center-forward position.

BFW Analysis

Mathys Tel is incredibly talented and would surely be a boon for Bayern if he were to sign, but the odds of this move happening are very low. News of a potential move for Tel follows Bayern’s attempt to sign another 17-year-old French star in the making, Ayman Kari. The difference between Kari and Tel in this situation is that Kari’s contract with his current employers Paris Saint Germain has already expired, which means Bayern would have been able to sign him for no transfer fee, while Tel still has two years left on his contract.

Inking Tel would require a mammoth transfer fee, which Bayern might not want to pay with more potential business to be done this summer. Besides, Tel already managed to get some first team minutes for Stade Rennais last season. His next season for Rennes is poised to be a true breakout season, so why would he swap that for less playing time with Bayern? Stranger things have happened, but this transfer does seem very unlikely.