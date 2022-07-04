Bavarian Podcast Works S5E1: Should Bayern Munich sign Cristiano Ronaldo? + Nagelsmann’s 4-3-3 analyzed

July is here, and Bayern Munich have once again been linked with Cristiano Ronaldo. The Portuguese superstar almost certainly wants to leave Manchester United this summer, and some parts of the fanbase think that Bayern should be happy to oblige. But is that a good idea? Meanwhile, there have been reports in the past week that Julian Nagelsmann wants to transition his team into a 4-3-3 formation for the upcoming season. With players already arriving for preseason, the coach’s tactical choices are once again under scrutiny.

In this episode, INNN and Tom discuss:

The big Ronaldo news — is it a plausible transfer for Bayern Munich?

What does CR7 bring to Bayern and the Bundesliga? And what does the club offer him?

Is signing Cristiano Ronaldo a two-edged sword? Does his popularity bring unwanted attention?

Concerns about CR7’s presence the dressing room under an inexperienced coach in Julian Nagelsmann.

How would Ronaldo fit into a Bayern Munich team? Would he just slot in for Robert Lewandowski, or play a different role?

Based on the last point, how viable would a 4-3-3 be at Bayern?

The merits and problems with the 4-3-3, from personnel to tactics.

How Thomas Muller’s role in the 4-3-3 formation changes everything about it.

Would moving Sadio Mane to a false-9 role enable the 4-3-3 to work properly?

Closing thoughts.

