Bayern Munich II wins second friendly of preseason

Bayern Munich’s reserve team, Bayern II, won its second friendly against third tier Austrian side FC Kufstein on July 2nd. In a very successful test, the score line ended up being an emphatic 4-0 in the Bavarians’ favor. Yusuf Kabadayi, Timo Kern (x2), and Mamin Sanyang scored the goals.

“I want to congratulate my entire team,” coach Martin Demichelis said. “Not just for the win, but for completing the third week of the training camp. We’ve made a step forward in many areas and I’m very happy.”

The training camp for Bayern II is now over and the reserve side’s season will start on July 16th, away to VFB Eichstatt. Bayern II will fight to win the Regionalliga this season, having failed and finished second last season, in order to enter the playoffs and win the chance to make it back to the 3. Liga in German football, which Bayern strives its’ reserve team to play in every season.