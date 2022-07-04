Daily Schmankerl: Manchester United, Manchester City, Arsenal all battling for Bayern Munich’s Serge Gnabry?; Chelsea swooping in for FC Barcelona’s Frenkie de Jong?; Why Kai Havertz wears #29; and MORE!

Manchester United has been rumored to have interest in Bayern Munich star Serge Gnabry, but now the Red Devils might be getting a bit more serious about the pursuit:

Manchester United are reportedly interested in signing Bayern Munich wantaway Serge Gnabry, who could replace Cristiano Ronaldo after the star forward demanded to leave Old Trafford. On Saturday, it was reported that Ronaldo had informed United that he wanted to leave the club due to his desire to continue playing in the Champions League and had asked Erik ten Hag to sell him if an acceptable offer were made. While United are committed to keeping the 37-year-old at all costs, a potential replacement has already been found in the form of winger Gnabry who turned down a new deal with Bayern worth just over £200,000-a-week.

Manchester United is not the only team in the city interested in Gnabry, however...

Manchester City could also be in the running for Serge Gnabry:

Manchester City are reportedly interested in signing Bayern Munich star Serge Gnabry if Raheem Sterling joins Chelsea. Manchester United are also claimed to be keen but City could prove to be a more attractive move for the Germany star. Gnabry has less than a year remaining on his contract at Bayern. He has rejected all offers of a renewal so far and will be sold if he does not put pen to paper on a new deal. Chelsea are edging closer to agreeing a deal for Sterling, with the England international also in the final year of his own deal. And City will look to replace the 27-year-old if he does leave. The Sun claims Gnabry will be at the top of Pep Guardiola’s wish list if Sterling moves to Stamford Bridge. Bayern would be willing to sell the former Arsenal ace for £35million due to his contract situation.

This would be a relatively fascinating move for Manchester City. Gnabry teaming with the likes of Erling Haaland and Kevin De Bruyne would be something, eh?

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta might be pulling some strings behind the scenes to try to convince the club to take another chance on Serge Gnabry. Arteta’s admiration for the Germany international goes way back:

Arsenal are in the market for a winger but have seemingly missed out on Leeds United star Raphinha, with Chelsea and Barcelona ahead in that race. But 90min says the Gunners are keeping an eye on Gnabry’s situation, with his contract at Bayern Munich expiring in under a year’s time. Arteta previously gave an exciting verdict on Gnabry following the FA Cup third round win over Tottenham in January 2014. Gnabry, then 18, played the entire 90 minutes of the match and assisted Santi Cazorla’s opener as Arsenal ran out 2-0 winners at the Emirates. Speaking after the game, Arteta admitted he was impressed by Gnabry’s quality on the ball and also his physical and mental capabilities. He also explained how his playing style fits into a team, giving a clue into how he could make an impact in the current Arsenal side. “I think he’s got a lot of quality,” Arteta said in 2014. “He’s got something not many players have in this team, which is pace and skill to go and beat people. That’s why the manager [Arsene Wenger] played him - three up front is something that helps us be more incisive. We want to go behind [the opponents] and get into one versus one situations. He’s good. He’s got a lot of character as well, the lad doesn’t get intimidated either because it’s a derby. His character is great. You see it in training. Technically, he is very good but he’s got something about him as well. He doesn’t mind when he gets kicked, he gets up and goes for the next ball. He’s quite brave.”

Even if Arteta wants Gnabry, however, Fabrizio Romano says that the Gunners are not putting the German in their plans just yet:

Understand Arsenal are not working to sign Serge Gnabry. He’s not in the list, as things stand - Arsenal are now focused on different targets. ⚪️ #AFC



Gnabry has FC Bayern new contract proposal still available - no decision made yet on player side. pic.twitter.com/TYSVCjsB4D — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 3, 2022

With Manchester United unable to close a deal with Frenkie de Jong as of yet, Chelsea FC might be looking to swoop in for the steal:

Manchester United have been linked with Frenkie de Jong’s signing for some time. The midfielder is said to be on the sale list at FC Barcelona. But now the Red Devils could apparently be intervened by a direct competitor from the Premier League. Because according to information from the Guardian , Chelsea FC is also likely to get involved in poker for de Jong. As the English newspaper reports, Thomas Tuchel’s team could be an attractive option for the Dutchman as they compete in the Champions League. In contrast, ManUnited had missed out on qualifying for the premier class. De Jong has been under contract with FC Barcelona since 2019 and played 45 games for the Catalans last season. With a contract until 2026, a fee of between 60 and 80 million euros could be due for the national player.

According to Barcelona president Joan Laporta, though, De Jong is not really for sale (wink, wink, nudge, nudge). Sky captured Laporta’s comments:

Barcelona president Joan Laporta has insisted the club do not want to sell Frenkie de Jong this summer. Manchester United are in talks over a move for De Jong and Barcelona need to sell players this summer due to their financial situation. However, Laporta has suggested publicly he wants to keep De Jong at the Camp Nou, saying: “There are clubs that want him, not just United. We have no intention of selling him, he wants to stay. Frenkie is considered as one of the best midfielders in the world by all the experts. We are happy to have him.”

Fabrizio Romano begs to differ with Laporta:

Frenkie de Jong situation #FCB



▫️ Man Utd & Barça agreed €65m fixed fee but still discussing on €20m add-ons structure;

▫️ Personal terms never discussed yet;

▫️ Frenkie’s priority has always been to stay at Barça;

▫️ Salary reduction ‘very unlikely’ option on Frenkie side. pic.twitter.com/bXcGIB3II3 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 3, 2022

If you every wondered by Chelsea FC star Kai Havertz wears No.29, well, here you go:

Kai Havertz on why he loves the number 29 shirt. pic.twitter.com/hM3Hc9kLJ3 — Frank Khalid (@FrankKhalidUK) July 2, 2022

It’s a good thing that Havertz didn’t think like half the dopes friends I grew up with or you’d be adding 40 to that number.

Per Fabrizio Romano, Paris Saint-Germain star Ángel Di María is headed to Juventus:

Juventus will officially complete both Paul Pogba and Ángel Di María deals next week. Two top signings to join as free agents, wanted by Allegri. ⚪️⚫️ #Juventus



It's all done for Pogba, matter of details for Di María to check contracts and then be announced as new Juve players. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 3, 2022

Earlier, FC Barcelona was in the running for Di Maria:

Ángel Di María is set to leave Paris Saint-Germain and is looking for a new club. According to media reports, Juventus Turin has been courting the Argentinian’s services for a long time. In an interview with ESPN, Di María himself commented on the subject: “Juventus is the biggest club in Italy, one of the teams that interests me. But I’m still weighing what’s best for my future. First of all, I enjoy the holidays with my family.” The 34-year-old may be taking his time because he is flirting with a move to Spain. According to a report by Marca , FC Barcelona are also said to be interested in Di María. Should Ousmane Dembélé leave the club, the Catalans need a new winger. In addition to Di María, Raphinha from Leeds United is also said to be a candidate.

This dude is a party: