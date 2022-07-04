Germany at World Cup 2002: Where are they and what are they doing now? Part 2 — Subs and Reserves

Germany had a deep run in the 2002 World Cup joint-hosted by Japan and South Korea 20 years ago, and they were unfortunate to not win the whole thing as they finished as runners-up. They lost to Brazil 2-0 in the International Stadium Yokohama in Kanagawa, Japan from a Ronaldo Nazario brace. The next World Cup that they were finalists in was at Brazil 2014, and they won. A lot of time has passed since then, and if you’re curious enough to think of the whereabouts of Germany’s 2002 team, then you’ve come to the right place. Let’s begin!

Note: Teams in brackets show which club the player was playing for at the time of the 2002 World Cup.

Part 2: Subs and Reserves

Oliver Bierhoff (AS Monaco and Chievo)

Bierhoff is most known for scoring a brace – the second being the first ever “golden goal” in the history of international football – against the Czech Republic in the final of Euro 1996 held in England. Bierhoff retired after the 2002 World Cup, and now serves as the technical director of the German national team.

Gerald Asamoah (Schalke 04)

Asamoah mainly played as a reserve for the international team from 2001 to 2006. The Ghanaian-born forward moved to Germany in 1990 and worked his way up from the Hannover 96 reserves to the first team at Schalke where he’s become a fan favorite. Asamoah is currently part of the Schalke first team staff.

Christian Ziege (Tottenham Hotspur)

Ziege was a Euro 1996 winner and played in the 1998 and 2002 World Cups and the 2000 and 2004 editions of the Euros. An attacking left wingback and dead ball specialist, he played for Tottenham at club level and last managed FC Pingzau in Austria. He then became their sporting director.

Jens Lehmann (Borussia Dortmund)

Lehmann was Kahn’s understudy in the World Cup. After moving to Arsenal in 2003, he cemented himself as one of the legends of the game as he played all 38 league games in Arsenal’s “Invincibles” season in 2003-04. Two years later, he would become the first ever player (and goalkeeper) to be sent off in a Champions League Final in the game against FC Barcelona played held in Paris, France in 2006. Lehmann was sacked as a representative of the Hertha Berlin supervisory board in 2021 after a racist remark about former player Dennis Aogo, who was a pundit and TV expert for Sky at the time, and has kept a low profile since.

Hans-Jörg Butt (Bayer Leverkusen)

Butt was the deep reserve for Kahn and Lehmann and maintained this tradition in his later years at Bayern. Butt was known for taking penalties and was Bayer Leverkusen’s undisputed starter, being in net for their 1-0 loss to Real Madrid in the 2002 Champions League Final in Hampden Park, Glasgow, Scotland. Butt was the head of Bayern’s youth setup in 2012 but left after a few days in charge.

Marko Rehmer (Hertha Berlin)

Rehmer was Hertha Berlin’s undisputed starter at center-back as they qualified for the UEFA Cup (present day UEFA Europa League) in his first four seasons with the club. He is now the managing director of “Inteamsports”, who have handball players and football players under contract.

Frank Bauman (Werder Bremen)

Bauman was a mainstay for Werder Bremen in the 10 years he played for them after previously playing for FC Nürnberg. Bauman is now Bremen’s head of sport.

Sebastian Kehl (Borussia Dortmund)

The former midfield general played two games in 2002 and will be Borussia Dortmund’s sporting director in the 2022/23 season.

Lars Ricken (Borussia Dortmund)

A Dortmund man through and through, the ex-player who played as a midfielder is a director for his former club. He also scored in the 3-1 win over Juventus in the 1997 Champions League Final held in Munich’s Olympiastadion, which was Bayern’s home ground before they moved to the Allianz Arena in 2005.

Michael Ballack (Bayer Leverkusen)

Ballack was most notable for playing at Bayer Leverkusen, Bayern, and Chelsea. Ballack was integral to Germany’s run to the final in 2002, which led to Bayern fending off Real Madrid for his signature. Ballack is currently TV expert for Prime Video, DAZN, and on Magenta TV for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Jörg Böhme (Schalke 04)

Böhme was an unused player in 2002 and was most recently sacked from managing Spvg Steinhagen.

Carsten Jancker (Bayern Munich)

Jancker’s best spell at club level was for Bayern Munich from 1996 to 2002. At international level, he was rather unsuccessful because he flourished in a two-striker system, something Germany haven’t done as much in 2002; at Bayern he was partnered by Brazilian striker Giovane Élber.