Joachim Watzke thinks Mane’s transfer to Bayern Munich is proof of the Bundesliga being highly regarded

Almost every year, there are some stories about Germany’s 50+1 rule and how it is keeping Bundesliga clubs internationally unsuccessful. Borussia Dortmund’s president, Joachim Watzke, talked to Abendzeitung and had a couple of things to say about the 50+1 rule and why Sadio Mane’s transfer to Bayern Munich is proof of the Bundesliga still being interesting for top stars.

Watzke explained that many clubs in the Bundesliga are doing great, given their possibilities. “On the other hand, there are quite a few investor clubs internationally that have not yet won the Champions League despite inexhaustible sources of money.”

Watzke continued, and said: “Nor has the Bundesliga lost any of its international reputations - even though Sadio Mané’s move from Liverpool FC to Munich was met with some derogatory comments in England.”

Watzke thinks it’s a good sign for the Bundesliga that Sadio Mane came to Bayern Munich. He also knows that German football is highly regarded — “I know, as a board member of Europe’s club association ECA that German soccer still has a high reputation.”