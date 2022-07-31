Three observations from England’s win over Germany in the UEFA Women’s Euro’s

Germany put up a strong performance against England in what was a very tight (but occasionally choppy) match in the Women’s Euro’s 2022. Here are the observations:

Careless mistakes ruled the game

Both squads seemed to have trouble with the ball every now and then, making more than a few careless mistakes/challenges. Germany saw a little more of those, but somehow always managed to cover for it in the last second. Nicole Anyomi especially didn’t really have a great game. England, on the other hand, had a little less of those but their game wasn’t completely devoid of it either.

That being said, both teams seemed to have a good sense of how their players should have gotten the ball moving.

Germany was the better performing squad

I may be biased here as a Germany fan (and if any of y’all watched the ESPN or BBC broadcast of the game, you’d learn a thing or two about being biased), but the Frauen were just the better team of the match up. Granted, the English had a back line that could successfully contain the German attackers, but that’s about it. Germany were missing their best striker (and possibly their best player) but even without Popp they managed to push England to their limits.

However, the second Martina Voss-Tecklenburg subbed off Marina Hegering, the game almost immediately tipped in favor of the Lionesses and they seemed to have found a new energy, which of course led to the second goal. But it would have been immoral to have Hegering continue, as she was limping by the end of it.

Oberdorf is one helluva player

Lena Oberdorf was Germany’s best player today. She was all over the pitch driving the English women nuts. She had a few questionable challenges but all that was made up for with her positioning and vision. She has had a massive game and a massive tournament, and she was just an absolute nightmare for the English offense today despite playing for as long as she did.

All in all, this game was extremely intense and it was a joy for everyone to watch it. I think it was a huge step forward for women’s football as a whole and the upcoming World Cup next year is going to be an incredibly exciting tournament.

Everything aside, we are incredibly proud of the Frauen for putting up such a good performance. They gave it their everything and pushed England to their very limits.

Congrats to England for their win though! Great game, they’ve come so far and it must be an exhilarating experience for them right now. Congratulations again!