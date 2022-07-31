Kickoff! Lea Schüller starts! England vs Germany at the EURO Final: Live blog, game thread, how to watch

1’: And we’re off...? I don’t know, technical difficulties! This is a tough, tough late scratch for Alexandra Popp who I’m not sure is even available off the bench.

Lineups are out! It’s an unchanged Germany side, as it has been in the main all tournament long. Meanwhile Bayern Munich’s Georgia Stanway starts for England.

England (4-2-3-1): Earps (GK); Daly — Williamson — Bright — Bronze; Walsh — Stanway; Hemp — Kirby — Mead; White

Germany (4-3-3): Frohms (GK); Rauch — Hegering — Hendrich — Gwinn; Däbritz — Oberdorf — Magull; Huth (c) — Schüller — Brand

A late, late scratch for tournament scoring co-leader Alexandra Popp (muscular problems) means it’s Lea Schüller’s return. Huth wears the armband.

Kickoff at the hour mark!

Three hours earlier and streaming in the U.S. on ESPN+, it’s the UEFA Women’s European Championship 2022 Final. Welcome one and all to the culmination of a remarkable journey for head coach Martina Voss-Tecklenburg and her very special Germany squad.

There’s not much to say that we haven’t already. What a tournament it has been, from every perspective — Bayern, Germany, neutral, or otherwise! Full of class and excitement all the way, with a final that is gearing up to be an absolutely can’t-miss match between two of the world’s finest teams.

And a full-capacity Wembley Stadium, a stage grand enough for the occasion.

Germany, a potent mixture of youth — led by 20-year-old heartbeat of the midfield Lena Oberdorf — and experience — via captain Alexandra Popp’s staggeringly clinical golden boot campaign in her debut EURO, are marching in to unseat the host nation and perhaps the top pre-tournament favorites. England are a team who won’t back down, and can win every which way.

Take your seats, the show’s about to begin.

Match Info

Location: Wembley Stadium, London, England

Time: 12:00pm ET, 5:00pm local time

TV/streaming: USA — ESPN+ / TUDN USA, Canada — UEFA.tv; UK — BBC iPlayer, Find Your Country

Tips for commenting:

