Bayern Munich star Joshua Kimmich heaps praise on midfield mates

The newly-minted third captain is building up his brothers in the midfield.

RB Leipzig v FC Bayern München - Supercup 2022 Photo by Martin Rose/Getty Images

Bayern Munich midfielder Joshua Kimmich is not an easy man to please.

With high standards set for himself and his teammates, Kimmich knows that each player must play at an optimal level for the team to achieve success. When he looks around at his current midfield partners Marcel Sabitzer and Ryan Gravenberch, Kimmich thinks there is an excellent base of talent.

With Sabitzer, Kimmich sees a player on a mission to prove himself at the club.

“Last season was very unfortunate for him. But he has developed really well, he’s always one of the best in training. He gives us a lot, especially in Leon’s absence. I like playing with him,” Kimmich told Sport1’s Kerry Hau.

As for Gravenberch, Kimmich counts him among the solid cast of newcomers, who will make the squad better.

“We got really good guys, they’re all great,” Kimmich said. “To be honest, I’m most excited about Ryan. He hardly loses a ball, he will give us a lot of joy.”

