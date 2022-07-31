Sadio Mané delighted to score first competitive goal for Bayern Munich in 5-3 win over RB Leipzig

Sadio Mané opened his official goals account for Bayern Munich, scoring the second of five goals in the 5-3 win over RB Leipzig in the DFL-Supercup.

Mané could have celebrated a hat-trick on his competitive debut for the club, but two second half goals were ruled out by the offside flag, albeit both were marginal decisions that only had inches in them. Regardless, it was a very positive competitive debut for the Senegal international leading the line for Bayern, perhaps quelling concerns of what the attack will look like without Robert Lewandowski. Five goals is a solid response to doubts over Bayern’s attack and what it will now look like.

Speaking after the final whistle and trophy presentation, Mané expressed his delight at having scored in his competitive debut for Bayern and having it be a trophy-winning match, albeit often being branded as a glorified friendly. By the looks of proceedings at the RedBull Arena, it was no friendly. “I’m very happy to have scored my first goal for Bayern. This is my dream. I’m looking forward to more titles,” the former Liverpool man said (Tz).

Serge Gnabry served up Mané’s goal on a silver platter in the 31st minute after Jamal Musiala had done exceptionally well to find Gnabry in space on the left edge of Leipzig’s box. Mané made no mistakes from just outside Peter Gulasci’s six-yard box, to which he was very appreciative of the ball Gnabry played into him. “[It was a] good pass from Serge [Gnabry], we train that. If he has the ball, I have to be in the penalty area. I knew I would get the pass,” he explained.

Mané also had high praise for Musiala, who arguably stole the show in Leipzig before getting subbed off in the 60th minute for Kingsley Coman. Musiala scored Bayern’s opener, set up Gnabry’s assist for Mane’s goal, and directly assisted Benjamin Pavard’s goal after a clever bit of footwork in a tight space. “Musiala…what a player! Man of the match today,” Mané said of his teammate after the match, as per SPORT1’s Kerry Hau on Twitter. He also spoke about Alphonso Davies, saying that he’s “a great guy,” and adding, “he’s one of my favorite colleagues. The whole team is fantastic.”

A goal in his friendly debut against D.C. United and a goal in the DFL-Supercup win against RB Leipzig isn’t a bad way to open up his Bayern Munich career, and Mané has said that he is very pleased with life at his new club thus far. There’s zero tones of a player perhaps feeling the pressure of needing to score a boatload of goals now that Lewandowski has left the club. “I’m really happy to be at this great club. It’s an honor and I’m very happy. I’m looking forward to the future. We have to get even better, then we can win a lot of titles.” he said.