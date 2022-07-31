Julian Nagelsmann talks giving Jamal Musiala a starting position after Bayern Munich’s 5-3 win against RB Leipzig

After a convincing 5-3 win against RB Leipzig in the DFL-Supercup, Julian Nagelsmann can proudly face the media and show that he is Bayern Munich material- a manager capable of winning trophies, in style.

He has done exactly this, in an interview after the match as captured by Tz.

Starting the season off, with a bang was the aim all along, for the manager. “We wanted to send a signal today, not to the outside world, but to ourselves. We trained very well this week,” he said.

On new signing Sadio Mané (ex-Liverpool player), Nagelsmann cited the Senegalese forward’s helpfulness, humility and pragmatism as facets of his “extraordinary character.” “He played an incredibly good game today. He’s also the guy who would knock on the office door. There are certainly some things that he experienced that I haven’t experienced,” he said, praising the attacker’s performance.

On making Jamal Musiala a starter, Nagelsmann believes that has a lot to with the youngster’s performances and that if he delivers a performance like today’s, he’d be indispensable for Bayer: “He played an outstanding game, very diligently. He has increased defensively. That was world class today!”

It is no secret that Leroy Sané had a massively underwhelming Rückrunde last season and has been the subject of criticism for many. Nagelsmann feels Sané has played a lot better over the pre-season. “He’s a great person and an outstanding footballer, he scored a great goal. Of course we can get him. We have to work on it together,” the manager said, emphasizing his faith in Sané.

On the evident shakiness in the last parts of the game, Nagelsmann explained it had to do with the fact that they were exhausted, considering they hadn’t trained much. “It was tight at the back. We did very well in the first half. Leipzig defended very deeply, so we had plenty of time to create chances,” he said.

“Nevertheless, we deserved to win, there’s no question about that. For me at least”.

The 35-year-old has been rather outspoken about a variety of things. When asked about Robert Lewandowski’s accusations of lying, Nagelsmann revealed that he had no idea about the same. “I’ll see him on Tuesday and I’ll ask him. I wasn’t present at the negotiations and I don’t know what happened.”

Giving the FC Barcelona striker the benefit of doubt, Nagelsmann added, “It was also an interview in English, which often sounds different than in the mother tongue. I assume the Lewy statement wasn’t that bad.”