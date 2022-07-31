 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
RB Leipzig CEO Oliver Mintzlaff reveals Bayern Munich transfer target Konrad Laimer could end up staying

He also expresses his discontent with their performance against the Rekordmeister.

SC Freiburg v RB Leipzig - DFB Cup Final 2022 Photo by Roland Krivec/vi/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

RB Leipzig CEO Oliver Mintzlaff spoke on Konrad Laimer after Bayern Munich beat Leipzig 5-3 in the DFL-Supercup to Sky (as transcribed by @iMiaSanMia).

He reveals that the talks are ongoing with Laimer and that they’re going well. “We saw today how important he is to our game. It’s also known that we are talking to Bayern. Both the player and us can imagine going into the final year of the contract without extending it,” he said, toying with the possibility of the Austrian leaving on a free next year.

On the game against Bayern, Mintzlaff expressed his discontent with their performance in the first half, saying his side were too scared and put up a poor shift in the defensive side of things. “Bayern are a top team, we knew that beforehand. In the first competitive game it’s a direct game against FC Bayern, it’s not that easy,” he said, handing due credit to the Rekordmeister.

On transfer target David Raum, whom Leipzig wish to buy this transfer window, the 46-year-old disclosed that the talks are going well and that the deal could be finalized in the next few days.

