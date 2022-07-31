Report: Former Bayern Munich player Max Eberl in negotiations to become sporting director of RB Leipzig

The Bayern Munich front office has had a fantastic outing this transfer window and the sporting director deserves all the credit for the same. Bayern has seemingly found a good one in Hasan “Brazzo” Salihamidžić, who has terrorized several clubs this season with his incredible negotiating skills. But the same cannot be said for RB Leipzig, where the seat of the sporting director has long been vacant.

Now, however, it looks like Bundesliga rivals may have finally found a solution: ex-Borussia Mönchengladbach sporting director Max Eberl has been in talks with the Leipzig CEO Oliver Mintzlaff.

In January, Eberl voluntarily gave up his position at Gladbach for personal reasons and has since then retired from public life and engaged himself in travel.

According to Sky, the 48-year-old is seen as the number one solution and the higher-ups at Leipzig are looking to accommodate him at the earliest occasion.

The negotiations between Eberl and Leipzig are already well advanced but the former Gladbach man wish to make a few clarifications before they put it to paper. It is not clear exactly when Eberl plans to return, as the reports suggest he wishes to extend his break till the end of 2022. If so, Eberl would only be able to start with Die Roten Bullen in January 2023.

In any case, Leipzig is working their hardest to find a solution, and Mintzlaff believes it is only Eberl who can deliver it.