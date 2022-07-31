England vs Germany: Lineups, team news, quotes, and more!

The Final of the Women’s European Championship is upon us. Germany, England, for all the marbles at a sold-out Wembley Stadium. You couldn’t have asked for anything better.

England are one of the class teams in world football right now and their Dutch manager Sarina Wiegman has put in a masterclass of a tournament. However, so has Germany’s renewed and reflective Martina Voss-Tecklenburg. Both squads are flying high, having endured all kinds of tests to get here. It’s truly going to be a clash of titans tomorrow.

Take note, this game will be three hours earlier than all the other Germany matchups to date in the EURO. That’s 12pm ET / 5pm local time in London.

We’ll be bringing you another game thread, hopefully some live blogging, and more post-game coverage tomorrow here at BFW — check back in! It’s fun to watch together!

Team news

Bayern Munich winger Klara Bühl’s positive COVID-19 test came shortly before Wednesday’s semi-final against France — she’s likely out again for the final, pending confirmation.

Bühl had been first choice but was capably replaced by her opposite winger, Svenja Huth, against France. Jule Brand stepped into Huth’s position on the right with a different interpretation of the role, getting up and down the pitch and also moving into central attacking areas.

Meanwhile, Lea Schüller has been available since the quarter-final match against Austria, but the Bayern striker and Frauen-Bundesliga leading scorer hasn’t yet played since her own COVID-19 infection after the tournament’s opening match. Alexandra Popp, of course, has stepped in and been having one for the ages.

These absences have only spurred their teammates to kick on, and we’ve often seen their jerseys still worn backwards by their replacements during the post-game celebrations.

A lot of joy and unity in this group, which has been crucial to getting here and will be needed to meet the enormity of the next challenge. The Lionesses are something fierce — and Bayern fans, look to England’s #10, Georgia Stanway, for a preview of what’s coming our way (by way of Manchester City) this fall.

Here’s what the starting XI could look like tomorrow:

Quotes

Germany coach Martina Voss-Tecklenburg: “We worked so hard for this. We’ve become such a bunch here, supporting each other everywhere.”

Voss-Tecklenburg: “It will be great football feast. It’s a classic game. England has been incredible in this tournament. Every single game they’ve been dynamic, scored lots of goals, been confident - but we know what we have to do.”

Germany defensive midfielder Lea Oberdorf, on a titanic effort to withstand France’s pace and pressure: “[It required an immense will to] defender our own goal.”

Germany striker Alexandra Popp: “Nobody expected us [to get here]. We’re in the final at Wembley against England – it doesn’t get any better than that.”

Liverpool FC men’s coach Jürgen Klopp: “My heart is on the German side. In a sold-out Wembley, it will be a massive challenge for Germany, but most important is the face that women’s football has shown. It’s a fantastic tournament.”

Highlights from Germany-France

In case you missed it...

(Also from the DFB channel for those in Germany.)