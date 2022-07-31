 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Lucas Hernandez wants Benjamin Pavard to stay at Bayern Munich; won’t dive into own future

Could Bayern Munich been down two French defenders in the future?

With so much change happening at Bayern Munich, it is only natural that some established players at the club are seeing their names bandied about in the transfer market.

One of those players is Benjamin Pavard.

For fellow defender Lucas Hernandez, seeing Pavard leave would be a big hit both personally and professionally.

“I would be really happy if Benji stayed. He’s one of my best friends on the team. There’s always a lot of rumors going around, but I know he’s happy and content here. So, we’ll see what happens. Ultimately, of course, it is the decision of the club,” Hernandez told Sport1.

As for his own future, Hernandez was slightly less open to discussing that subject.

“Let’s see! I’m very happy and grateful to be playing for FC Bayern. We will discuss everything else in due course,” Hernandez said.

The Frenchman handled that statement with aplomb — as he should. It was not the first time that Hernandez was non-committal about his future, but there would be no advantage to him showing his cards to the media or fans or anyone else at this stage.

With a contract that runs through 2024, everyone should know next summer if Hernandez will ink a new deal, or if he will be another member of the 2019/20 treble-winning squad that moves on.

