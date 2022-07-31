Bayern Munich Alumni: Marco Friedl named captain at Werder Bremen

Former Bayern Munich prospect Marco Friedl was caught up in a numbers game along the backline while with the Rekordmeister.

Eventually, the Austrian took a loan to Werder Bremen, which would later end up being a permanent move. Now, the 24-year-old has matured and progressed to the point where he has been named the club’s captain:

SV Werder Bremen has a new captain! Marco Friedl will lead the Green-Whites onto the field in the Bundesliga with immediate effect.

“I’m very happy about the confidence of the boys. It is a great responsibility for me as the captain to represent this club on and off the pitch,” Friedl said of his appointment (per Werder.de).

For Werder Bremen manager Ole Werner, Friedl represents many of the good traits he sees in his squad.

“I think we have a team council that reflects the different characters of the team and where every player has a contact person. Together they will take responsibility and lead the team as a group. Marco has been chosen as captain. It’s certainly an expression of the confidence the players have in him. It’s definitely a new role for him, which I’m sure he’ll do well,” Werner remarked.

Known mostly as a left-back during his time at Bayern Munich, Friedl played 22 of 28 games for Werder Bremen as a center-back last season per Transfermarkt.