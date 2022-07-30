 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Bavarian Podcast Works: Postgame Show — Bayern Munich’s 5-3 victory over RB Leipzig in the DFL-Supercup

Not a bad way for Bayern Munich to start the season, eh?

RB Leipzig v FC Bayern München - Supercup 2022 Photo by Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images

Bayern Munich started off its season in a rollicking way for a thrilling 5-3 victory over RB Leipzig in the DFL-Supercup.

There is a lot to talk about in this match, but Julian Nagelsmann’s decision to start Jamal Musiala and the youngster’s subsequent standout performance will go down as nothing short of brilliant.

This is what we have on tap for this episode:

  • A recap of the starting XI and scoring.
  • Jamal Musiala’s terrific performance.
  • Thomas Müller might be the Bavarian T-1000.
  • Bayern Munich’s variable formations and how it kept RB Leipzig guessing.
  • Explaining why there is plenty to be excited about.

