Bavarian Podcast Works: Postgame Show — Bayern Munich’s 5-3 victory over RB Leipzig in the DFL-Supercup

Bayern Munich started off its season in a rollicking way for a thrilling 5-3 victory over RB Leipzig in the DFL-Supercup.

There is a lot to talk about in this match, but Julian Nagelsmann’s decision to start Jamal Musiala and the youngster’s subsequent standout performance will go down as nothing short of brilliant.

This is what we have on tap for this episode:

A recap of the starting XI and scoring.

Jamal Musiala’s terrific performance.

Thomas Müller might be the Bavarian T-1000.

Bayern Munich’s variable formations and how it kept RB Leipzig guessing.

Explaining why there is plenty to be excited about.

Help support BFW’s quest to be the best, by checking out this link and giving us a vote: World Soccer Talk Awards — Best Club Podcast

Be sure to stay tuned to Bavarian Podcast Works for all of your up to date coverage on Bayern Munich and Germany. Follow us on Twitter @BavarianFBWorks, @jeffersonfenner, @TheBarrelBlog, @tommyadams71, @bfwinnn, and more.