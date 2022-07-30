RB Leipzig vs Bayern Munich: 2022 DFL Supercup full coverage

After a less than thrilling preseason, Bayern Munich return to action against RB Leipzig in a historically early DFL Supercup game. Yes, playing official games in July is rather rare, but this being a strange World Cup year messes everything up.

Hopefully it won’t mess up the players. Julian Nagelsmann is still rather light on silverware in his career, despite having a full season at Bayern under his belt. Even though the Supercup isn’t as prestigious as most other trophies, he’ll want to best his former team on the night and start the season on the front foot. After losing Robert Lewandowski this summer, Bayern fans are curious to see whether the team can actually play the type of dominant attacking football we’ve become used to over the years. Leipzig will be the first litmus test of this new era side.

Join us here on Bavarian Football Works for the full story. We have news, updates, podcasts, analysis, and a lot more besides — for this game and so many others! We never miss a match, so be sure to check it all out.