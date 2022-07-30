Breaking: Bayern Munich’s new team leadership hierarchy detailed

In a report from Bild (as captured by @iMiaSanMia), Bayern Munich’s new leadership hierarchy has been revealed and there are some very interesting facets to the new alignment.

First and foremost, Leon Goretzka has been added to the core leadership council and Sadio Mané could also be on the cusp of joining the group.

From there, it gets a little more interesting as @iMiaSanMia abstracted. Here are the highlights:

Manuel Neuer and Thomas Müller are the first two captains and sit atop of the structure, while Joshua Kimmich has been appointed as third captain and is considered to “almost” be at the level of the two veteran stars.

Kimmich will reportedly be an even more vital part of the council than Robert Lewandowski was in that role. Lewandowski, of course, left for FC Barcelona. Lewandowski’s internal status was reportedly based on his production and performance and not on his ability to actually lead. Kimmich is known to be a much more vocal presence.

The current leadership council now includes Neuer, Müller, Kimmich, Coman, and Goretzka.

Surprisingly (or maybe not if you know his history), Matthijs de Ligt is also rapidly rising up the leadership chain within the club, despite having just joined the Rekordmeister.

Serge Gnabry and Lucas Hernández are also likely moving up within the team. Hernández and Coman are known as the leaders of the French players in the locker room. As was previously reported, Hernandez often makes early attempts to integrate new teammates and organizes off-the-field gatherings. It was also noted that Benjamin Pavard has stepped up his game in this area by working with newcomer Mathys Tel.

Meanwhile, the rest of the players on the roster are currently not considered to be on the rise in terms of team leadership at this stage:

Leroy Sané, Dayot Upamecano, and Marcel Sabitzer are considered to be “quiet and reserved.”

Alphonso Davies is said to need more experience.

Noussair Mazraoui and Ryan Gravenberch have not fully asserted themselves yet.

Jamal Musiala, Tanguy Nianzou, Josip Stanišić, Paul Wanner, Gabriel Vidović, Joshua Zirkzee and Tel are considered to be at the bottom of the hierarchy, mostly because of their youth. Musiala, though, could rise up the ranks quickly if he continues to develop.

Oddly, Sven Ulreich was not referenced, but that is likely because his role behind Neuer prevents him from really having much impact on matches.

If you want more thoughts on how Bayern Munich looks heading into the DFL-Supercup, what problems Julian Nagelsmann might face this season, and some reasons you should be optimistic and excited for 2022/23, check out our latest episode of the Weekend Warm-up Podcast: