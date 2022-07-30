RB Leipzig vs Bayern Munich: Gamethread and Live Blog

After a very short preseason, Bayern Munich return to action with silverware on the line in the very first cup game of any campaign — the DFL Supercup. Traditionally, winning the Supercup has been something of a curse for Bayern coaches, as those who win tend to do poorly in the subsequent season. Will that bother Julian Nagelsmann? Probably not — known him, he’ll be laser focused on winning the third trophy of his career.

This will be the first time RB Leipzig will face a Bayern Munich team without Robert Lewandowski, which may give them some hope of overturning their abysmal overall record against the German record champions. To prevent that from happening, Nagelsmann has plenty of tools at his disposal. This game is set to be Sadio Mane’s official debut in a Bayern shirt, and he’ll be playing alongside the likes of Thomas Muller, Serge Gnabry, Alphonso Davies, and more. With that kind of support, Lewandowski’s absence shouldn’t be a major issue.

The formation could be a 4-2-3-1, a 4-2-2-2, a 3-5-2, or anything in between. We’re so early in the season that it’s really not set in stone. While this may be a competitive game, everyone knows that the DFL Supercup isn’t that important, potentially giving the coach some breathing room to experiment. That doesn’t mean that fans don’t demand a win, though.

It’s Bayern time.

Match Info

Location: Red Bull Arena, Leipzig, Germany

Time: 8:30 pm local time, 3:30 pm EST

TV/streaming: ESPN+, Find Your Country

