Report: Bayern Munich are not considering a move for Frenkie de Jong

Bayern Munich are currently not planning a move for FC Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong. Contrary to reports from Spain, who suggested that Bayern were considering a one-year loan deal with an option to buy for De Jong, Sky sport journalist Florian Plettenberg reports that the Dutch midfielder is in fact, not an option for Bayern in this summer at all.

Update #DeJong: Due to many many requests … He definitely won’t join #FCBayern this summer. Not via loan. Not on a permanent deal. @SkySportDE — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) July 29, 2022

Now De Jong is in a bit of a difficult situation. Barcelona are refusing to pay his due €17m in wages, (yes that is a thing a football club can do apparently) and demanding a massive wage cut. And his only way out of that mess somehow seems an even worse option. Because the only club rumored to be in the negotiations for him are Manchester United.

Amidst all this, Bayern seemed like a natural fit for De Jong. Because, one, the manager Julian Nagelsmann openly admitted his fondness of him, two, Bayern are in the Champions League and play an attractive brand of football, three, Frenkie could re-unite with some of his old friends from Ajax and the Dutch national team, and four, and most important point, Bayern don’t go on a shopping spree while withholding their players’ salaries.

But, Plettenberg, the man who has been absolutely spot on about Bayern’s ongoing transfer window has spoken clearly that there is no way that Bayern sign De Jong this summer, so there is probably no chance. But when all is lost, hope remains.