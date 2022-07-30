Bayern Munich’s interest in Konrad Laimer won’t prevent his team selection the DFL-Supercup

With the existing, mutual interest between Bayern Munich and RB Leipzig midfielder Konrad Laimer, it would be easy to think that Die Roten Bullen boss Domenico Tedesco might want to have his conflicted, star midfielder on the bench for the DFL-Supercup, rather than on the pitch.

Per Tedesco, that thought process does not compute.

“Konny is our player and I’m happy that he’s our player. As long as it’s the case, he has my full support. Time speaks for us, although there’s no deadline. He also wants clarity at some point,” Tedesco said (as captured by @iMiaSanMia). “Konny is focused and training intensively. He has a strong character and is an important player for us with the right mentality, there’s no problem.”

Recent reports indicate that it could prove difficult for the two clubs to agree on a transfer fee for Laimer. If that remains the case, the Austrian could play out the rest of his deal and then leave for free next summer.