Bayern Munich’s Julian Nagelsmann hints at Sadio Mané for striker spot against RB Leipzig

With preparations in full force for the DFL-Supercup, Bayern Munich boss gave a little hint at what RB Leipzig might have to face off against during his pregame press conference.

“Sadio (Mané) is a striker, he will definitely play as a striker. I rarely talk about our tactical formations in order to not make it easy for the opponent, but it’s definitely an option for him to play up front,” Nagelsmann said (as captured by @iMiaSanMia).

Per Nagelsmann, Mané is the one newcomer who figures to break into the starting XI right from the jump. Matthijs de Ligt, Noussair Mazraoui, and Ryan Gravenberch could be on the outside looking in — as of now. In addition, Mathys Tel is ineligible to play as of yet.

“I’m very happy with them. In terms of character, everyone fits in very well here, we have a harmonious team. Of course, the new players still need some time to get used to the processes, the preparation felt a bit short,” said Nagelsmann. “Sadio has the best chances of starting. He trained very hard and is already integrated and does a lot of coaching on the pitch. I’m sure that he will play a very good game tomorrow.”

As for Tel, the situation is more complicated.

“He’s not eligible to play tomorrow, but that’s not dramatic. The commission meets only every two weeks. He’s only been here for a few days and first has to get to know the boys. But I’m happy with what I saw, he’s very good at dribbling and quite brave,” Nagelsmann remarked.

