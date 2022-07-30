Ahead of DFL-Supercup, Serge Gnabry sees a hungry Bayern Munich squad

Bayern Munich star Serge Gnabry had a big offseason.

With a new deal in hand, but intense competition for playing time, Gnabry knows the importance of being sharp and consistent. The Germany international noted that Julian Nagelsmann’s preseason sessions were a grind and made it tough to stay in top form, but were also a necessity.

“The time was limited and we had a lot of double units — physically it was very exhausting. But the preparation is simply a time to suffer. It’s important and we know what we’re doing it for. In the end, you’re always happy when it starts again,” Gnabry told FCBayern.com.

While preparing, Bayern Munich also had to work to integrate the squad’s new players, which can be a daunting task.

“This cannot be taken for granted, as the newcomers often speak a different language and do not understand us immediately. They’re top guys, they’re very funny, very easy-going. Of course, they also show their quality on the pitch and why they were brought in. It’s fun playing with them,” said Gnabry.

While the newcomers like Sadio Mané are expected to contribute right away, Gnabry knows he must also be part of the solution to (somehow) replace the production void left by Robert Lewandowski’s exit.

“We are definitely more variable than in previous years, when we always had one striker who scored 40 goals per season. It’s a fresh start and a good way for us attacking players to grow into new roles. It’s nothing negative, it’s a new opportunity that we want to seize,” Gnabry said.

