RB Leipzig CEO Oliver Mintzlaff talks not signing big names like Bayern Munich’s Sadio Mané

In an interview with Sport Bild (as transcribed by @iMiaSanMia), RB Leipzig CEO Oliver Mintzlaff speaks on why RB Leipzig doesn’t generally deal with big names like Bayern Munich’s Sadio Mané and Matthijs de Ligt, and on Christopher Nkunku’s contract extension.

Mintzlaff explains that at Leipzig, while they deal with several top players, they pay close attention to the transfer fees and the salaries these players would explain.

“Let’s assume that a world-class player like Sadio Mané would choose us, then he would trigger something in the dressing room with his salary that we neither want nor can,” Mintzlaff said, emphasizing the importance of maintaining a healthy wage bill that helps ensure that no egos are stirred in the locker room.

“Because in the end, salary hygiene in the squad would be completely turned upside down,” he declared.

It is generally believed that Mané’s move is hugely beneficial to the Bundesliga, as the league can profit from the presence of star players. When asked on whether Nkunku’s contract extension is as important to the league as Mané’s presence, the CEO asserted that the Frenchman’s presence is a clear signal that Leipzig can retain their top performers. The fact that Nkunku is still playing for Die Roten Bullen has been described by him as “a strong sign for the Bundesliga.”

“Christopher Nkunku has developed outstandingly with us, so we decided early on not to give him away. The extension was an important step for us for sporting and economic reasons,” Mintzlaff remarked.

