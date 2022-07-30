RB Leipzig CEO Oliver Mintzlaff not fretting over uncertainties within the club

Ahead of the DFL-Supercup between Bayern Munich and RB Leipzig, Die Roten Bullen CEO Oliver Mintzlaff talked through some of the hot topics surrounding his club — particularly the uncertainty surrounding manager Domenic Tedesco.

“First of all, I would like to clarify at this point: It is an absolutely wrong assumption or representation that Domenico basically did not want to extend with us or would have rejected a corresponding offer. During our last season analysis in Mallorca, we talked about many other things, including how we want to deal with the contract (runs until 2023). Domenico wanted to start the season first and speak in the fall. For me, that’s perfectly fine. We haven’t even talked about numbers yet,” Mintzlaff told Sport Bild. “We don’t need deadlines. There’s no reason to let us drift as our good relationship grows even closer by the day. Maybe I have a little weakness in terms of timing at the moment (laughs).”

RB Leipzig is also operating without a permanent sporting director at the moment.

“If you are fighting hard for an absolutely ideal solution, it sometimes takes more time. One thing is certain: we will get a very good sports director! However, it will still take a while. We are bringing the current transfer period to an end with the current team, which, by the way, is doing a very good job,” Mintzlaff remarked. “We don’t have a vacuum in the club, but we need and want a sporting face and a corresponding representative for the club. We will bring a strong person to this position, who will also be a counterpart for all other executives in the sport.”

