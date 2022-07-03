Barcelona president still remaining tight-lipped about Bayern Munich’s Robert Lewandowski

Despite Bayern Munich’s clear stance that they will only accept a one time installment of 50-million euros for the sale of Robert Lewandowski, FC Barcelona has already sent in three, separate offers of less than that price tag. Bayern has not even officially responded to Barcelona’s most recent offer, but the player himself has been very clear that he no longer wants to play for Bayern and wants to move to the Catalan club. He was even recently spotted dining with Barcelona manager Xavi in Ibiza, though the two claimed a transfer was a topic of discussion that particular evening.

At this point, there is no denying the fact that Lewandowski is doing everything in his power to push for a move to happen this summer, even though he has one year left on his Bayern contract. Even with Barcelona’s trio of officially lodged bids, Joan Laporta did not want to entertain too much discussion around Lewandowski when he was recently asked about the current situation between the player and the two clubs.

“Robert Lewandowski is FC Bayern player and I prefer to keep this situation quiet. We’re really happy that he wants to join Barça. We just want to say thanks to him as he wants to come to Barcelona,” he was quoted as saying by Fabrizio Romano on Twitter.

Obviously, this is a little bit of diplomatic lip service from Laporta, as it had, just weeks ago, been reported that he had phoned Lewandowski’s agent Pini Zahavi to thank them for the public pressure they were putting on Bayern to let him leave this summer, specifically to Barcelona. He felt that the things Lewandowski was saying publicly in press conferences with the Polish national team during the most recent international break was good posturing for a move to eventually materialize. “My story at FC Bayern is over,” Lewandowski infamously stated.

Manchester United is still trying to sign Barcelona midfielder Frenkie De Jong, and it is understood that the funds from his transfer to Old Trafford would help free up cash to finally submit a 50-million offer to Bayern for Lewandowski. However, it is still not entirely clear whether Barcelona will even be willing to up their price high and that still might try their best to wiggle the 50-million price tag down, even with the potential cash from De Jong.

Worst case scenario for all parties is if Lewandowski stays, goes on strike during Bayern’s pre-season and then refuses to play, so the best outcome with all things considered would be two fold. Barcelona finally submits a 50-million bid for the striker or they agree on an appropriate fee that’s green-lit by Bayern.