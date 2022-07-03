 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Bavarian Fashion Works: Bayern Munich’s 2022/23 Away Kit Leak!

So fresh and so clean, clean

By zippy86
Bayern München team bus leaving the facilities
Hitting the road (April 5, 2022 — the team bus departs for the Villarreal trip)
Photo by M. Donato/FC Bayern via Getty Images

According to Footy Headlines, we have an apparent reveal of Bayern Munich’s 2022/23 away kit!

It’s a sparkling white remix of last year’s black-and-gold. Looks crisp, sharp, and...maybe a little reminiscent of Real Madrid?

The fresh whites look a little more clean as well, sans the staccato pattern that ran down both sides of last year’s kit. Personally, I’m looking forward to seeing these in action on the field — though granted, that’s a different experience than how they appear in the showcase. Those all-blacks were a bit depressing, even mournful, though maybe that’s by association with a sour match result or two.

Here is a quick peek (as captured by @iMiaSanMia):

And they’ll look a lot better than the new home kits (theme: horizontal stripes of random spacing and thickness), which already got their debut in May:

New home jerseys in action on May 8 against Stuttgart
Big oof
Photo by M. Donato/FC Bayern via Getty Images

Here’s last year for comparison, from last November’s 2-1 defeat to FC Augsburg:

Thomas Müller shapes to volley against Augsburg on November 19, 2021
Well, Thomas always looks a little goofy
Photo by Stefan Matzke - sampics/Corbis via Getty Images

So, what do you fine, fashion-savvy folks think? Yea or nay?

