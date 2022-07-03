Bavarian Fashion Works: Bayern Munich’s 2022/23 Away Kit Leak!

According to Footy Headlines, we have an apparent reveal of Bayern Munich’s 2022/23 away kit!

It’s a sparkling white remix of last year’s black-and-gold. Looks crisp, sharp, and...maybe a little reminiscent of Real Madrid?

The fresh whites look a little more clean as well, sans the staccato pattern that ran down both sides of last year’s kit. Personally, I’m looking forward to seeing these in action on the field — though granted, that’s a different experience than how they appear in the showcase. Those all-blacks were a bit depressing, even mournful, though maybe that’s by association with a sour match result or two.

Here is a quick peek (as captured by @iMiaSanMia):

First real photo of Bayern's 22/23 away shirt [@Footy_Headlines] pic.twitter.com/nkfo7fKpUo — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) July 1, 2022

And they’ll look a lot better than the new home kits (theme: horizontal stripes of random spacing and thickness), which already got their debut in May:

Here’s last year for comparison, from last November’s 2-1 defeat to FC Augsburg:

So, what do you fine, fashion-savvy folks think? Yea or nay?