Youth Watch: Bayern Munich attacking midfielder prospect Jahn Herrmann extends contract to 2023

Per a club announcement, we’ve learned that 21-year-old attacking midfielder Jahn Herrmann has extended his previously expiring contract by one year, to June 2023. The youngster will continue with Bayern Munich II.

From Holger Seitz, campus director: “Jahn has been dogged by injury misfortune several times in the recent past, which is why he has only been able to hint at his abilities recently. However, he has always fought his way back and we are pleased that he has signed a new contract and will continue to be part of our amateur squad in the coming season.”

Herrmann has been a part of the Rekordmeister academy since 2010 since arriving from youth club TV Woringen. That will make it a run of thirteen (!) years and counting. More from the club’s press release:

With both the U17 and U19 teams, the midfielder won the championship in the southern division. In the past season, he made his debut for FC Bayern II (4 games, 1 goal) but suffered a metatarsal fracture. Herrmann is currently undergoing rehab following an ankle injury.

That is one heck of an unlucky spell when it comes to injuries, and it’s good to see the club standing by its long-standing academy talents. Another year will give Herrmann more chances to shine, and to earn the next step in his professional career, whether that will be in Bavaria or elsewhere.

