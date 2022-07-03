 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Bayern Munich prospect Torben Rhein extends contract, heads to the Austrian Bundesliga

A future in Bavaria after all?

By zippy86
Torben Rhein dribbles the ball against Belgium in a Germany U19 match in March 2022
New stomping grounds: the U19 German international will try to prove his mettle in Austria
Photo by Ville Vuorinen/Getty Images

First-team prospect Torben Rhein’s Bayern Munich career is getting a new lease on life. The 19-year-old Bayern II central midfielder and U-19 German international has extended his contract to 2025, and is heading out on loan to newly-promoted SC Austria Lustenau in the Austrian Bundesliga.

This is a straightforward win for Bayern, as well as a welcome show of faith for a player once named in The Guardian’s Next Generation 2020 alongside the likes of Jamal Musiala, Bayern II teammate Liam Morrison, and Bayer 04 Leverkusen starlet Florian Wirtz.

Previously expected to depart on a free in this transfer window, Rhein will now get a chance to flourish in a quality top-flight that previously fostered the talents of Erling Haaland and Karim Adeyemi. Rhein had not proved ready to step into the senior side at Bayern yet, but a year or two of seasoning elsewhere could change the outlook — and this new deal will offer the chance for exactly that.

All the best, Torben!

