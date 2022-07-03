Daily Schmankerl: The transfer love triangle between Robert Lewandowski, FC Barcelona, and Chelsea; Chelsea wants Matthijs de Ligt?; Alphonso Davies is here for the good times; Jonathan David to Bayern probably won’t happen; Chris Richards news; & MORE!

Bayern Munich star Robert Lewandowski might not be able to achieve his goal of going to FC Barcelona if the Catalans do not buck up. If a deal cannot be reach between Lewandowski, Bayern Munich, and FC Barcelona, however, it will apparently have a trickle down effect on other moves that are in motion:

The delay in Robert Lewandowski to Barcelona is music to the ears of new Chelsea owner Todd Boehly. The Blues and Barcelona are set to be busy negotiating with each other and competing for certain targets this summer with the Marcos Alonso and Cesar Azpilicueta situations threatening to cause tension between the pair. Elsewhere, both have been linked to Robert Lewandowski and Raphinha whilst Ousmane Dembele’s two main options for playing football next season are most likely either with Xavi still despite being made a free agent on July 1 and Thomas Tuchel. Bayern Munich’s iconic number 9 called time on his eight-year spell with the German giants which saw the 33-year-old break records here, there and everywhere. His 344 goals in which he netted in all competitions have made him an attractive option to many of the European elite. Chelsea have always had a mooted interest in Lewandowski but the players’ desire to join Barcelona has always put Joan Laporta and co in a commanding position, negotiating-wise. However, with Julian Nagelsmann’s side holding out for £52million amid Barca’s latest bid being rejected once more, there is still quite a way to go before the Polish international flies into Spain for his medical. How will this affect the Raphinha pursuit for both clubs? Having already verbally agreed with Leeds for a fee north of £55m, it’s now a waiting game for Chelsea who needs the green light from Raphinha and his agent Deco before personal terms are discussed. Currently, the former midfielder is trying all he can to deliver his client his dream move to Camp Nou. He’s shown this willingness by being ever-present in Laporta’s office on both Wednesday and Thursday as Barca reportedly prepare to offer a huge counter-offer to the Blues which is more add-on heavy.

We can add Leeds United to the list of clubs interested in Bayern Munich defender Chris Richards:

90Min claim Leeds have joined the race to sign Bayern Munich talent Chris Richards – but could face competition from Crystal Palace and Southampton. The report also says Graham Potter’s Brighton is interested in Richards. The 22-year-old center-back has just returned to Bayern after a 18-month loan spell with Bundesliga side Hoffenheim. He clocked up 34 appearances during the loan, missing 11 league games last season due to injuries.

Earlier this week, we saw a story stating that Bayern Munich was interested in Juventus center-back Matthijs de Ligt. If the Bavarians truly want to pursue the Dutch defender, they may have to ward off Chelsea FC’s pursuit:

Chelsea are seemingly the favourite to lure Matthijs de Ligt away from Turin this summer. Juventus will consider selling the player if they don’t find an agreement over a contract renewal. According to a report from Alfredo Pedulla, an official offer of around €70 million will soon arrive at Juventus as the Londoners wish to complete the deal in the coming weeks. The report understands that Juve have asked for a fee of around €120 million, which appears to be the valuation of the release clause in the defender’s contract. As per various other sources, Chelsea, apart from the cash upfront, will look to include a counterpart (either Timo Werner or Christian Pulisic) and multiple add-ons in a potential deal for the Dutchman. Pedulla’s story suggests that the add-ons need to be easily achievable for Bianconeri. Manchester City are understood to be lurking in the background. Bayern Munich have also managed to sneak into the transfer race for De Ligt in the last 72 hours. Juventus will understandably ask Chelsea to add more money upfront. The De Ligt saga expects some major developments in the coming days.

Well, those rumors linking Canadian star Jonathan David to Bayern Munich excited some of of our readers north of the (U.S.) border, it appears that the Bavarians are not really interested in the Lille striker:

Jonathan David, recently linked with FC Bayern, is not a 'hot topic' at Säbener Straße. The Canadian is unlikely to move to Munich as Lewandowski replacement [@Sky_Marc, @SkySportNews] pic.twitter.com/e2t5mGYQZX — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) July 1, 2022

Former Bayern Munich target Aaron Hickey (part of the club’s Scottish transfer movement) will ink a deal with Brentford per Fabrizio Romano:

Excl: Brentford are set to sign Aaron Hickey on permanent deal. Scottish talented fullback will join for £14m plus add-ons to Bologna. Five year deal agreed… and here we go. #BrentfordFC



Hickey will travel to England next week in order to undergo medical tests and sign. pic.twitter.com/OcK4rjs8zN — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 2, 2022

Chelsea FC, Arsenal FC, and FC Barcelona are all vying for Leeds United forward Raphinha and now it looks like the 25-year-old Brazilian is headed to Catalonia. Will Robert Lewandowski eventually join him? We’ll see:

The transfer poker around winger Raphinha is becoming more and more bizarre. After alleged agreements with Arsenal and Chelsea, the 25-year-old is said to be about to move to Barcelona. This is reported by the club’s journalist Gerard Moreno. Raphinha is currently under contract with Leeds United and is in demand on the transfer market. According to Moreno, his agent Deco was in Barcelona this week conducting negotiations. There is therefore a transfer fee of 60 million euros in the room, which Barca would like to pay in installments. Chelsea FC apparently offers just as much, which, unlike the Catalans, would pay the money immediately. However, Leeds are also happy with Barcelona’s offer. In the past season, the Brazilian scored eleven goals in 35 games and prepared three more. At Barca he can become Robert Lewandowski’s assist provider. The Pole intends to leave Bayern Munich this summer and would like to move to Barcelona .

Alphonso Davies is just here for the good times, man:

Being a Bayern fan and end up partying with @AlphonsoDavies pic.twitter.com/uZ59u9kHtk — Liam (@LiamONeillMLT) July 2, 2022

Seriously, if Davies ends up partying with the BFW staff at some point, he’ll never be the same.

Bayern Munich Frauen star Sydney Lohmann met with WNBA player Satou Sabally to talk over the club’s #RedAgainstRacism campaign:

"It's important to spread awareness!"



Sydney Lohmann and @satou_sabally of the @WNBA discuss the #RedsAgainstRacism campaign and their passion for activism.



Catch their full conversation here: https://t.co/CTDzEAm4EU pic.twitter.com/m5Q8Y74mvQ — FC Bayern US (@FCBayernUS) July 1, 2022