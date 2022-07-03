Oliver Bierhoff feels the arrival of Sadio Mané at Bayern Munich will affect Serge Gnabry and Leroy Sané’s standing with Die Mannshcaft

Serge Gnabry’s situation at Bayern Munich is still unclear as far as his contract is concerned. His contract at the club is set to expire next summer, but he’s yet to accept rather lucrative offers that would see him earn 17-19 million euros per year, which is a favorable offer, especially considering his inconsistency from last season. There’s hope internally at Bayern that Gnabry will eventually accept the current contract offer that’s on the table, but there’s currently no indication from his camp that he will eventually do that.

Per a recent report from SportBild, Germany team manager Oliver Bierhoff is slightly worried with Gnabry’s situation having not agreed on a new deal yet. He’s also worried that the arrival of Sadio Mané from Liverpool this summer will affect Gnabry’s standing at Bayern, and will thus jeopardize his standing with Die Mannschaft. He wants to ensure that the player has a clear head without too many distractions this upcoming season and potentially running the risk of losing Gnabry on a free transfer next summer puts Bayern in a difficult spot. “I’m curious to see what happens,” Bierhoff said.

Bierhoff also feels that Mané’s arrival in Bayern’s attack will hurt Leroy Sané’s prospect - a player that really struggled toward the latter stages of last season after having a decent Hinrunde. “It can be a problem, especially in a World Cup year, when there are too many top players in the squad who want and need every minute of play and who want to play for themselves,” Bierhoff explained. Mané’s versatility to play as either a center forward or a winger means that he could easily windup taking minutes from either Gnabry or Sané. It’s also still not clear whether or not Robert Lewandowski will get his move to Barcelona this summer, but he’s certainly pushing for it.

“You have to assume that Sadio Mané is the top transfer at the beginning. Every player has to be aware of this situation and decide for themselves what is best for their own situation and development,” Bierhoff continued. Whether or not Mane’s arrival is affecting Gnabry’s decision to sign a new deal or not is unclear, but it’s certainly something the player has to consider. For both Sané and Gnabry, though, if Lewandowski does wind up leaving, that will be better for their own prospects of getting more minutes and not missing out on too many at the hands of Mané.