Report: Bayern Munich target, Germany international, and Hoffenheim star David Raum expected to sign with RB Leipzig

Germany’s left-back was on Bayern’s radar, but it seems that Leipzig was quicker and more concrete with their offer.

Germany v Italy: UEFA Nations League - League Path Group 3 Photo by Joris Verwijst/BSR Agency/Getty Images

Bayern Munich had shown some interest in signing Hoffenheim left-back and Germany international David Raum. According to Sky’s Florian Plettenberg, he is reportedly on the verge of signing for RB Leipzig!

Plettenberg suggests that the deal is finalized and that Leipzig reached an agreement with Hoffenheim. The news of the transfer will be announced very soon.

Raum had been linked with a move to Bayern Munich, but the deal never materialized. It seems that there were doubts among the board members and whether or not he would be the right fit at the Bavarian club.

It also seems that Bayern won’t be pursuing a new acquisition for the left-back position since management wants to see Paul Wanner as Alphonso Davies’ back-up for the position. Tz reported the news, and it could be a great solution for both the player and the club.

Bayern Munich will face RB Leipzig tomorrow for the DFL-Supercup, as the 2022/23 season will officially begin!

