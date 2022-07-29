After strong week of training, Julian Nagelsmann thinks Bayern Munich is ready for the DFL-Supercup

Bayern Munich manager Julian Nagelsmann liked what he saw from his team in the preseason, but after a strong week of training knows his squad is raring to go for the DFL-Supercup against RB Leipzig.

“We’ve had a very good week of training. I’m very satisfied. We did a lot of tactical work. The players said we made progress. We will see after the game how far we are in the preparation,” Nagelsmann said at his weekly press conference (as captured by @iMiaSanMia). “The Supercup is a title to be won. Leipzig is a very good team, They are a young, hungry club trying to catch up with FC Bayern. It was the same when I was there. That’s why it’s important as FC Bayern to make a statement there tomorrow.”

This match-up comes at a funny time as Bayern Munich and RB Leipzig are also involved in one of the last, big transfer situations in Germany with Konrad Laimer. The Austrian midfielder wants to move to Bayern Munich, but Die Roten Bullen are holding out on a sale until the Bavarians can up their proposal to roughly €30 million.

Nagelsmann briefly addressed the elephant in the room.

“It’s not like FC Bayern calls and says: ‘No matter what the player wants, he’ll come to us.’ It’s also about the wishes of the player. I assume he will play tomorrow. I’ve a very good relationship with Oli (Mintzlaff). We talk on the phone a lot, everything is fine,” said Nagelsmann.

