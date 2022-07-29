Serienmeister Stream: Episode 9 — the other trophies that Bayern Munich won

Well, we now come to our penultimate episode, and in this entry, we decided to give some love to the other titles that Bayern Munich has won over that glorious decade. Yes, the team won ten Bundesliga titles in a row, but what else did they win? More — a lot more, so much more that a simple list won’t do them justice. Here are all the titles that Bayern has won over the past decade.

Bayern Munich made history by winning their tenth straight Bundesliga title in a row, a new record for Europe’s top five leagues. The Serienmeister Stream is a ten-part stream that covers ten special aspects of that glorious decade-long run. Enjoy!

2012/13 - DFL-Supercup, UEFA Champions League, DFB-Pokal

The first season in the Bundesliga winning decade was one of glory. Bayern kicked things off by beating Borussia Dortmund to the DFL-Supercup in the Allianz Arena, with two goals from Mario Mandžukić and Thomas Müller.

The season then progressed fantastically, not only in Germany, but also in Europe as well. A minor setback to BATE Borisov aside, Bayern swept through the group stages of the Champions League and knocked out Arsenal FC, Juventus, and FC Barcelona, the latter in quite some style, on the way to the final. Domestic rivals Dortmund awaited them at Wembley, but they were no match for the magisterial Bayern. Much has already been said about that night in London, so let’s just say it was a very special night for Arjen Robben.

Only the Pokal remained to complete the club’s first ever treble. Having bested Jahn Regensburg, Kaiserslautern, FC Augsburg, and Dortmund in the earlier rounds without conceding a single goal, Bayern coolly dispatched VfL Wolfsburg in the semifinals with a six-minute hat trick from Mario Gómez. The German striker would also be prolific in the final against VfB Stuttgart, as he scored twice, which combined with a Müller penalty gave a 3-2 win to Bayern and allowed them to write themselves into the history books. Jupp Heynckes, take a bow!

2013/14 - UEFA Super Cup, FIFA Club World Cup, DFB-Pokal

Pep Guardiola’s first piece of silverware with Bayern was the UEFA Super Cup. A goal down after 120 minutes, it looked as if opponents Chelsea would beat Bayern once again, but Javi Martínez had other ideas. A thrilling(?) penalty shootout later, Manuel Neuer made the game winning save to gift his team the trophy.

As European champions, Bayern also participated in their first ever Club World Cup. A routine 3-0 win over Asian champions Guangzhou Evergrande saw them in the final against hosts Raja Casablanca. Two goals from Dante and Thiago crowned Bayern champions of the world.

Sadly, Bayern’s defense of the Champions League was cut short in the semifinals to Real Madrid, but they made up for it in the DFB-Pokal. Bayern met Kaiserslautern and Augsburg two seasons in a row, but none stood in the way of their march to the final. Dortmund loomed again, but for the Black and Yellows, Arjen Robben loomed again. The Dutchman turned on his Dortmund-killer switch, and scored the winner deep into extra time, and Thomas Müller capped things off in the dying seconds to seal Bayern’s double.

2014/15 - None

Bayern only won the Bundesliga in this season. Sigh. Next.

2015/16 - DFB-Pokal

The final season of the Pep era yielded another domestic double. Two consecutive 3-1 wins in the opening rounds saw Bayern through to the round of 16, where they defeated Darmstadt 98 with one heck of a goal from Xabi Alonso. Two clean sheet wins against VfL Bochum and Werder Bremen, the former of which was held on this writer’s graduation day, lifted Bayern up into yet another final against Dortmund. This time, it was an even tighter affair, and a goalless 120 minutes sent the teams to penalties. All of Bayern’s takers were successful save for Joshua Kimmich, but his miss mattered not as Bayern lifted the Pokal once again.

2016/17 - DFL-Supercup

Carlo Ancelotti’s Bayern tenure started off on a strong note, as he delivered the club’s first German Supercup in three years. A goalless first half was followed by a good second half. Arturo Vidal opened the scoring near the hour mark, and Thomas Müller sealed the deal eleven minutes from time.

2017/18 - DFL-Supercup

Although Ancelotti was sacked early in the season, there was still time for him to win one last trophy with Bayern. Bayern found themselves trailing twice, but got back on level terms each time, with the second equalizer coming very near the death. The resulting penalty shootout saw Sven Ulreich emerge an unlikely hero by making two good saves and gifting the cup to Munich.

After Jupp Heynckes took over as interim manager, he had a successful season, but it could have been much better if not for a very painful defeat in the Pokal final to Eintracht Frankfurt. We still love you, Jupp.

2018/19 - DFL-Supercup, DFB-Pokal

Who better to take over Bayern than the man who defeated them in the past Pokal final? Niko Kovač took the reins after Jupp retired, and his first official Bayern game came against none other than his old side Frankfurt in the DFL-Supercup. Kovač was evidently not one for sentiment, though, as he blasted away Die Adler 5-0 with a Robert Lewandowski hat trick and two goals from Kingsley Coman and Thiago.

Bayern faced two fourth division sides in the first two rounds of the Pokal, and they were hard to sit through. Only winning by one goal, Bayern somehow squeaked past to the round of 16, where they had to get through extra time to defeat Hertha Berlin. A favorable draw awaited them in the form of FC Heidenheim, but an early red card meant that Bayern had to get through the craziest game of the tournament, winning 5-4 in 90 minutes. Not on penalties, in 90 minutes. That wasn’t all though, as Bayern somehow conceded two goals in a minute to surrender a two-goal lead to Werder Bremen in the semifinals. Both games were ultimately decided by a late Lewandowski penalty.

Judging from the past rounds, Bayern was expected to struggle heavily against final debutants RB Leipzig. However, surprisingly enough, they breezed past the Red Bull club 3-0, a Lewandowski brace and a Coman goal securing a comfortable win, and the first double in three years.

2019/20 - DFB-Pokal, UEFA Champions League

The Pokal started with a 3-1 win over Energie Cottbus, and the Champions League with two consecutive wins over Crvena Zvezda and Tottenham Hotspur. The latter was a whopping 7-2 thrashing in London. Kovač was here to stay, right?

Not at all. After a string of dismal performances, including a hard fought 3-2 win over Olympiacos in the Champions League and a last gasp win over Bochum in the Pokal, Kovač left Bayern three months into this season and left the job to an older gentleman named Hansi Flick. What was he capable of?

Well, he won the Bundesliga by a considerable margin, but he didn’t stop there. A thrilling finish against 1899 Hoffenheim elevated Bayern into the quarterfinals of the Pokal, and a 1-0 win over Schalke saw them reach the semis, where they avenged their defeat to Frankfurt. Although the COVID-19 pandemic momentarily stopped Bayern in their tracks, it wasn’t enough to tie down the Flick express (Flixpress; seriously, this needs to be a thing) as they defeated Bayer Leverkusen 4-2 in the final to successfully defend the double. Manuel Neuer of all people got an assist in said final.

As for the Champions League, Bayern finished the group stage with six wins out of six, and avenged their Champions League final defeat to Chelsea in the round of 16. The pandemic meant that the quarterfinals onward would be played in Lisbon through a single-elimination knockout tournament, but a change of format was still not enough to stop the Flixpress. In the quarterfinals, Bayern absolutely obliterated FC Barcelona 8-2, and a 3-0 win over Lyon later, Bayern found themselves in the final, just one step away from their glorious second treble. We all know what happened that night in Lisbon, and fondly remember it. Bayern became the second team in history to win a second treble, and the first team in history to win the Champions League by winning every single game.

2020/21 - UEFA Super Cup, DFL-Supercup, FIFA Club World Cup

The Flixpress started the new season with another trophy, this time the UEFA Super Cup. Just like he did eight years ago, Javi Martínez scored a dramatic goal in extra time to steer his team to victory. The man is just built for Super Cups at this point. Four trophies down.

A week later, it was time for another Super Cup, this time in Germany. Another late goal saw Bayern emerge victorious, this time from Joshua Kimmich, who somehow sliced the ball over the keeper with his boot from a face-down position. How exactly he did that is unclear, but whatever, a goal is a goal. Five trophies down, just one more to go.

If Bayern won the Club World Cup, they would win the glorious sextuple, a feat only once achieved before in football history. Although a mishap at Berlin Brandenburg Airport saw the team leave for the tournament rather late, it mattered not as they beat African champions Al Ahly to reach the final. Just one more game and the sextuple was theirs.

And theirs it became. A Benjamin Pavard goal was enough to defeat Tigres UANL in the final to propel Bayern to the top of the world. Sextuple winners. It has a nice ring to it. Hansi Flick deserves a statue.

2021/22 - DFL-Supercup

Julian Nagelsmann had to wait awhile for his first Bayern victory, but he didn’t have to wait too long for his first trophy. As it turned out, both happened on the same day. Bayern faced Dortmund in the DFL-Supercup three years in a row, and despite being away, they won 3-1 through a Thomas Müller goal sandwiched between a Robert Lewandowski brace. It was a memorable win, dedicated to the late Gerd Müller, who passed away just days before the game. No one’s ever really gone, according to Luke Skywalker. May Gerd rest in peace.

So that was the extensive rundown of Bayern’s trophy haul. Even outside the ten straight Bundesligas, that’s quite a load, isn’t it? And this isn’t even including the preseason trophies like the Telekom Cup, the Audi Cup, and, of course, the most important one, the glorious Washington DC Audi Football Summit. Good ques

Winning trophies is an addictive habit, yes it is. Here’s to many more trophies and triumphs for Bayern Munich!