Bayern Munich appoint former Borussia Dortmund employee Markus Pilawa as their new chief scout

Just days ago, Borussia Dortmund officially announced that they are releasing their ‘Head of Scouting and Analysis’, Markus Pilawa with immediate effect. Pilawa had already informed BVB that he wanted to switch to one of their direct competitors.

That direct competitor being, Bayern Munich. Bayern have already confirmed to Sport1 that Pilawa will join them as their new chief scout. He is set to start his work in Munich from September.

Earlier when Pilawa was at Dortmund, he instrumental in transfers of youngsters like Jude Bellingham, Erling Haaland, and Jadon Sancho. But his relationship with coach Edin Terzic and managing director Hans-Joachim Watzke was reportedly strained as there were rumors of quite a few disagreements. Finally, when Pilawa revealed his wish to join a competitor club to the Dortmund bosses, they relieved him of his duties.

Pilawa will be the successor of Bayern’s former “Team Leader of Scouting Licensed Players”, and France expert Laurent Busser, who left Bayern for Dortmund in June. Together with Sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic and Technical director Marco Neppe, Pilawa will take care of the club’s scouting and transfers.