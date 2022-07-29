 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Bayern Munich’s Bianca Rech named Vice-Chair of European Club Association’s Women’s Football Committee

Bianca Rech’s positive influence can be spread across Europe.

DFB Science Congress - Day 1
Bayern Munich Frauen sporting director Bianca Rech was named Vice-Chair of European Club Association’s Women’s Football Committee until the end of 2022/23 season.

This is a tremendous honor for Rech, who has been a tireless worker in helping grow the women’s game in Germany and across Europe.

Per its website, the European Club Association is the sole, independent body directly representing football clubs at European level. Since its creation in 2008, ECA, the ‘voice of the clubs’, has positioned itself as an important and respected stakeholder in the international football landscape.

Rech released a statement regarding her new appointment, which was captured in a series of tweets available at ECA’s Twitter account (@ECAEurope):

Rech has spearheaded the continued evolution of the Bayern Munich Frauen and will now have an even greater platform to impact the game for the 2022/23 season.

