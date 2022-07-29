Bayern Munich still open to offers for Marcel Sabitzer this summer

Marcel Sabitzer has been showing plenty of verve this preseason, but according to a report by kicker (as captured by @iMiaSanMia), that doesn’t mean his spot with Bayern Munich is safe. Per the report, the Austrian is still on the club’s sell list for this summer transfer window.

Although he's been showing a good impression in pre-season, Bayern are still ready to listen to offers for Marcel Sabitzer should he ask to leave. Konrad Laimer's potential arrival would increase the pressure on Sabitzer and make competition in midfield even tougher [@kicker] pic.twitter.com/qioPyOjTuY — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) July 27, 2022

There’s not much to say about this from a news perspective, so I’ll switch gears to put on opinion hat just to say: No!!!!

If true, that’s a harsh turn for a player who arrived only a year ago, and came so close to the start of the season that Bayern have been reportedly trying to avoid the same in their pursuit of his teammate Konrad Laimer — apparently in vain. The season’s here again.

And in my estimation, Sabi will be needed more than ever. Not only is he an ideal backup for the attacking midfielder roles (of which there seem to be two) with his flair and his mean long shot, his pre-season form has been really encouraging. Sabitzer showed up well in both games, in a deeper-lying role and demonstrated impressive passing range and ability.

He’s making a second-year leap, and the market for him right now is who, exactly?

So, is there truth to these reports? Maybe. On the one hand, it’s later in the transfer window and many teams have settled affairs. On the other, rumors like this have persisted throughout the summer, suggesting there’s more than just smoke — somebody wants this out there, perhaps a club actively looking to juice the market. On the other hand, Bayern might not even get Laimer and Sabitzer doesn’t seem to want to leave anymore.

Hold on now, I’ve got three hands.

Well, anyway, keep Sabi!