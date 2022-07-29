Bavarian Podcast Works: Weekend Warm-up Podcast Season 2, Episode 4 — Recapping Bayern Munich’s moves with Matthijs de Ligt, Robert Lewandowski, Mathys Tel; Reasons for optimism this season; Potential red flags; What we know so far about Bayern; and MORE!

Hey, hey! I’m back and ready to chat all things Bayern Munich!

Apparently, I missed A LOT last week, but big thanks to Samrin for filling in. That said, I am ready to get yapping. Let’s take a quick look at the explosive talking points for this week’s show:

Recapping all of the craziness that happened on the one freaking week I was on vacation and unavailable.

Assessing what moves could happen.

Winners and losers from the U.S. tour.

Potential red flags for this season.

Reasons to be optimistic for this season.

Help support BFW’s quest to be the best, by checking out this link and giving us a vote: World Soccer Talk Awards — Best Club Podcast

As always, we love your feedback and appreciate all the support!

Be sure to stay tuned to Bavarian Podcast Works for all of your up to date coverage on Bayern Munich and Germany. Follow us on Twitter @BavarianFBWorks, @jeffersonfenner, @TheBarrelBlog, @tommyadams71, @bfwinnn, and more.