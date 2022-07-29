Daily Schmankerl: Chelsea might be serious about Bayern Munich’s Benjamin Pavard; Konrad Laimer deal looks less likely for Bayern; RB Leipzig closing in on David Raum?; Cristiano Ronaldo asks Manchester United to terminate deal?; and MORE!

The arrival of Matthijs de Ligt at Bayern Munich has Benjamin Pavard’s future on somewhat tenuous footing — despite claims from manager Julian Nagelsmann that he wants to keep the Frenchman.

Chelsea FC seems interested in helping Bayern Munich rid itself of some of its backline depth as the club is interested in Pavard:

Benjamin Pavard is on Chelsea’s list. The Frenchman is one of the names being discussed by the Blues. As of now, there are still no talks between Bayern and Chelsea. Pavard could be available on the market following the signing of Matthijs de Ligt.

German outlet kicker had this to say about Pavard’s status:

Since the signing of Matthijs de Ligt, it has been clear that there will be no room for Benjamin Pavard in Bayern’s center of defence. But because the Frenchman likes to see himself in the middle, he is considering a change, even if the club management on Säbener Straße says: “Our squad for 2022/23 is now set.” A perspective conversation with Pavard about a future together beyond 2024 remained on the surface - internationally he is still traded as a change candidate.

Contrary to many (dodges tomatoes), I thought Pavard had a good season in 2021/22 and was looking forward to seeing how he transitions back to playing centrally. Will we see that happen in Munich...or will the 26-year-old ply his trade in London this season?

Things might have taken a downturn for Bayern Munich’s pursuit of Konrad Laimer:

FC Bayern has long since agreed on a transfer with Konrad Laimer (25), but RB Leipzig has yet to say yes. The Saxons are demanding compensation of allegedly well over 20 million euros, but there has been no rapprochement in the past few weeks. Therefore, it cannot currently be ruled out that Laimer will only be able to start at Bayern in 2023/24. One thing is certain: the Austrian will not extend his contract, which expires at the end of the season.

Whatever happens between now and the end of the summer transfer window, it looks like Laimer will be joining Bayern Munich at some point (soon or in 2023/24).

It looks like RB Leipzig is inching closer toward landing Hoffenheim left-back and Germany international David Raum:

❗️News #Raum: Hoffenheim has stopped the negotiations with Leipzig in the beginning of this week. Offer to low & around €24m. Now they talk again because RB improved. TSG wants to get nearly to his release clause in 2023 of around €28-30m. Personal terms agreed. @SkySportDE — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) July 27, 2022

Raum’s reputation is growing more and more, so it would be key if one of the big Bundesliga clubs can lock him down before some other European powers can make inroads with the young star.

It’s our pleasure to announce that Bavarian Podcast Works has been nominated for the “Best Club Podcast” by World Soccer Talk.

That’s right your (hopefully) favorite Bayern Munich podcast network is up for an award. While we are humbled and honored that we have not chased everyone away, we could use your help in securing the trophy. That’s right...you can vote! Help support BFW’s quest to be the best, by checking out this link and giving us a vote (or INNN will hunt you down): World Soccer Talk Awards — Best Club Podcast

Bear in mind, we didn’t nominate ourselves or anything like that for this award...somebody likes us!

We’ve put a lot of hard work into helping the podcast network grow and evolve over the years. We’d love to bring home the gold here and frankly we have not been this fired up over a competition since the Bunducksliga was at its peak. Voting closes at midnight EST on July 31, 2022. (Direct link: https://worldsoccertalk.com/best-club-podcast-2022-world-soccer-talk-awards)

THERE ARE JUST A FEW DAYS LEFT, COME ON LADS WE CAN DO THIS!

Kevin Campbell is pushing Arsenal FC to try and pry Leroy Sané away from Bayern Munich:

Kevin Campbell has backed Arsenal to sign three more players this summer in Youri Tielemans, Lucas Paquetá and one of Cody Gakpo or Leroy Sané, as he told the Highbury Squad. The former striker stated that he is being ‘greedy’, but he would like to see three of those faces in Arsenal colours ahead of the new Premier League season and it would make the club’s bench ‘super strong’. Edu Gaspar has been a pretty busy individual this summer, with five new faces walking through the Emirates Stadium doors, including perhaps their standout signing, Gabriel Jesus.

Did Cristiano Ronaldo ask Manchester United to terminate his contract? If so, that would be...kind of crazy at this stage:

Cristiano Ronaldo has sensationally asked Man United to terminate his £360,000-a-week deal so he can join a Champions League club. pic.twitter.com/pOkNSfkH38 — SPORTbible (@sportbible) July 28, 2022

In this episode, Schnitzel is joined by BFW’s Muller_Era aka ‘Swaz’ on what is her first podcast. Excited much? Here are the topics that the two mulled over:

Thoughts on the preseason tour and the latest signing, Mathys Tel

Overall expectations from the squad

Some shade thrown at Teddy and INNN (those pessimists, ugh!)

An analysis of the Leipzig squad, and a recap of their most recent game

Bayern lineup discussion + team news

An overall analysis, plus some final scoreline predictions

While in Green Bay, Bayern Munich stars Thomas Müller, Alphonso Davies, and Jamal Musiala got a chance to chat with Milwaukee Bucks players Khris Middleton and George Hill:

Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti thinks his squad might be too big and is looking to offload a few players:

The Real Madrid squad currently has 26 men. Still too big for coach Carlo Ancelotti (63)! Therefore, according to the “Mundo Deportivo”, the Italian still wants to sift out a little. Reportedly at the top of the list are: Álvaro Odriozola (26), Mariano (28) and Borja Mayoral (25).

GOAT-riozola deserves better.

In this episode of the Flagship show, Tom and Teddy discuss: