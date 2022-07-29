Weekend Warm-up: Will we see the best of Thomas Müller at Bayern Munich this season? If not, who will step up?; Throwing it back to Prong; A DFL-Supercup prediction; Peaky Blinders reviewed; and MORE!

When Robert Lewandowski left Bayern Munich in favor of FC Barcelona, the reality of having to replace his production — along with all of the other finer points of the game he was great at — hit the club’s fanbase like a ton of bricks.

Simply put, there is no way to replace Lewandowski. In fact, short of getting Erling Haaland, Bayern Munich was always facing a losing proposition when looking at Lewandowski’s exit.

The club will now try to put a dent in Lewandowski’s missing presence by throwing a ton of talent onto the pitch in hopes of finding a good enough XI to lead it back to European glory.

One X-factor, however, is potentially seeing a player rise to the occasion when his club needs him the most. This particular player sacrificed his own game time and time again to help Lewandowski achieve his personal excellence and now it could be the time for him to re-take the crown as King of Bavaria: Thomas Müller.

It’s true that Müller is getting older and yes, he could be headed into the twilight of his career, but if have learned anything about the Raumdeueter, it is that he still has a whole hell of a lot to offer.

If Müller can assert himself, become the offensive focal point of the squad, and emerge as the player who other teams need to fear, it will, indeed, make life easier for the likes of Sadio Mané, Kingsley Coman, Serge Gnabry, Leroy Sane, Jamal Musiala, Paul Wanner, Gabriel Vidovic, and anyone else Julian Nagelsmann throws out on the attack.

More than ever, this is the time Bayern Munich needs Müller to be “The Man”...and it would be great for fans to see the noted horseman grab the reins one more time. If you ask me, Müller is the key to whatever happens with Bayern Munich this season.

Who do you think holds the most weight in Bayern Munich’s quest for success during the 2022/23 campaign?

Poll What player holds the biggest key to Bayern Munich’s season? Thomas Müller

Sadio Mané

Matthijs de Ligt

Manuel Neuer

Lucas Hernandez

Kingsley Coman

Serge Gnabry

Leroy Sané

Joshua Kimmich

Leon Goretzka

Dayot Upamecano

Jamal Musiala

Marcel Sabitzer

Ryan Gravenberch

Weekend Warm-up Podcast: Season 2, Episode 4

Hey, hey! I’m back and ready to chat all things Bayern Munich!

Apparently, I missed A LOT last week, but big thanks to Samrin for filling in. That said, I am ready to get yapping. Let’s take a quick look at the explosive talking points for this week’s show:

Recapping all of the craziness that happened on the one freaking week I was on vacation and unavailable.

Assessing what moves could still happen.

Winners and losers from the U.S. tour.

Potential red flags for this season.

Reasons to be optimistic for this season.

Help support BFW’s quest to be the best, by checking out this link and giving us a vote: World Soccer Talk Awards — Best Club Podcast

Song of the Week: “Snap Your Fingers, Snap Your Neck” by Prong

Okay, I am admittedly getting excited for the Bayern Munich match and I wanted to get tuned up with something a little intense, so “Snap Your Fingers, Snap Your Neck” by Prong fit the bill in a nice way (well, as nice a way as a song about snapping necks can be).

Somehow, this was released back in 1994 and I did not catch on to it until four or five years later, but once I heard it, I immediately made it a part of my iTunes rotation. Get your blood pumping and enjoy it:

Bavarian Podcast Works Preview Show: Bayern Munich vs RB Leipzig (DFL-Supercup)

In this episode, Schnitzel is joined by BFW’s Muller_Era aka ‘Swaz’ on what is her first podcast. Excited much? Here are the topics that the two mulled over:

Thoughts on the preseason tour and the latest signing, Mathys Tel

Overall expectations from the squad

Some shade thrown at Teddy and INNN (those pessimists, ugh!)

An analysis of the Leipzig squad, and a recap of their most recent game

Bayern lineup discussion + team news

An overall analysis, plus some final scoreline predictions

Prediction

If you listened to the latest Weekend Warm-up Podcast (why wouldn’t you?), you’ll know that I am entering this season full of optimism, even if I am a little wary of certain things about this season’s edition of Bayern Munich.

While Bayern Munich has undergone a series of changes, RB Leipzig is still adjusting to some personnel losses of its own. In addition, the team’s second season under Domenico Tedesco should be telling. Will he still be effective or will he grind away at the squad and lose the good impact he made last season?

With players like Josko Gvardiol and Konrad Laimer still potentially leaving the club, RB Leipzig is not exactly sitting comfortably at this point, despite a very strong cast of returnees,

Make no mistake, this is a good Die Roten Bullen team, but it is not quite ready for this match-up at this stage of the season. Overall, Bayern Munich’s superior talent and depth should be the key to victory. It will not be easy, but there is enough speed and skill to win an early season game like this — even if the squad is not fully in sync just yet.

Prediction: RB Leipzig 1-3 Bayern Munich