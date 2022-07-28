Joshua Kimmich appointed Bayern Munich’s third captain

It is well known that Joshua Kimmich has been one of the biggest leaders at Bayern Munich. His mentality, grit, passion for success and his leadership abilities are the biggest factors behind this. Even Karl-Heinz Rummenigge was so convinced of him that in 2020, he was said Kimmich was in line to be the captain someday.

According to Bild, the German international will be the new third captain at Bayern, replacing the recently departed Robert Lewandowski, who packed his bags for FC Barcelona.

(He’s a pretty good leader, has a great impact on the locker room and Nagelsmann loves him, so why not?)

Kimmich gets the role behind Manuel Neuer and Thomas Müller, the first and second captains respectively. Kimmich has been on the team council since 2019. Coach Julian Nagelsmann appointed the 27-year-old as third captain and clarified the details on the same before the DFL-Supercup fixture against RB Leipzig.

Behind Müller and Neuer, Kimmich is now the third-longest professional with the Rekordmeister. Here’s to many more years with this mentality monster!