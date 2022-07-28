Bayern Munich signs FC Barcelona left-back Adam Aznou

Bayern Munich has had an excellent transfer window so far, undeniably the best in Europe. The pros have seen the arrivals of Noussair Mazraoui, Ryan Gravenberch, Sadio Mané, Matthijs de Ligt and most recently, Mathys Tel.

Die Amateure (Bayern Munich II) are following suit, with a wildly successful window. They have already signed the likes of Lovro Zvonarek and Antonio Tikvic and are following that up, in signing in Adam Aznou, an extremely talented youth prospect from FC Barcelona.

The Spanish youngster plays left-back and has been pursued by other big guns like Real Madrid, RB Leipzig, Bayer Leverkusen, Juventus, Benfica and Borussia Dortmund, but turned them all down to play for Bayern. He has been signed as a replacement for Alphonso Davies, in the long run.

Bayern Munich campus sporting director Holger Seitz was excited to bring in the talented youngster.

“Adam enjoyed an excellent education at La Masia at FC Barcelona. We are very happy to have won him for FC Bayern and to the fact that he wants to take his next steps on campus. Adam is a creative wing-back with a lot of attacking drive. He is quick, strong technically, and has good crosses. We are convinced that he will strengthen our youth teams and are convinced of his potential,” Seitz told FCBayern.com.

It is wonderful to see more and more players come to Bayern, being fully convinced that Bavaria is the right destination for them.

