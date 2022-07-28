Report: RB Leipzig could sell Konrad Laimer to Bayern Munich in hopes of funding Timo Werner move

According to a report from Abendzeitung (as captured by @iMiaSanMia), RB Leipzig could get more serious about selling Konrad Laimer to Bayern Munich because it needs to raise funds to acquire Timo Werner from Chelsea FC.

In addition, Laimer and his representatives are applying pressure on Die Roten Bullen to get a deal done:

Laimer and his agent are putting pressure on Leipzig to move to Bayern this summer instead of a free transfer next year. Leipzig’s recent interest in Timo Werner could see them decide to cash out on Laimer in order to finance a move for the German international.

Leon Goretzka’s injury — and the lack of a guarantee that he will be able to find his old form when he returns — could have Bayern Munich looking at a ready-made solution to compliment Marcel Sabitzer and Ryan Gravenberch.

As for RB Leipzig’s desire to bring Werner back, that is a bit more curious. Christopher Nkunku, Andre Silva, Dominik Szoboszlai, Dani Olmo, Emil Forsberg, Alexander Sörloth, and Yussuf Poulsen are just a few of the names expected to be involved in the RB Leipzig attack this season and while Werner might — arguably — be better than all of them, it remains to be seen if he would be a fit under manager Domenico Tedesco.

Certainly, the Chelsea man’s price tag and ability to play within Tedesco’s possession-based system might be obstacles that Die Roten Bullen cannot overcome.