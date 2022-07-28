Bayern Munich extends Sarpreet Singh, loans him back to SSV Jahn Regensburg

After briefly flirting with a move to Werder Bremen, Bayern Munich announced that it has extended the contract of attacker Sarpreet Singh (per FCBayern.com):

FC Bayern has prematurely extended Sarpreet Singh’s contract until 2024 and loaned him to second division club Jahn Regensburg for the coming season. The 23-year-old was already in action for the Upper Palatinate last season, when he also played 27 games on loan.

Bayern Munich campus director Jochen Sauer thinks Singh will get the playing time and experience he needs with another loan stint at SSV Jahn Regensburg.

“After Sarpreet’s move to Werder Bremen in the Bundesliga didn’t work out and he had to step back a few weeks due to injury, we’re very pleased that he can return to a familiar environment. We are convinced that he will return to his old level of performance at Jahn,” Sauer said.

Singh’s untimely injury thwarted a potentially great move to Werder Bremen, but now he will have a chance to continue to build his reputation for another campaign at SSV Jahn Regensburg.