Matthijs de Ligt already taking leadership role at Bayern Munich

One of the primary reasons that Bayern Munich invested heavily in former Ajax and Juventus center-back Matthijs de Ligt was because the Bavarians wanted the Dutchman to provide leadership on the backline.

Talent? Sure.

Depth? Uh-huh.

Leadership? Well, this was, indeed, the one area that Bayern Munich felt it was lacking with its defensive group.

Now, however, De Ligt is taking charge, which has become evident at training per Bild (as captured by @iMiaSanMia):

Matthijs de Ligt has been giving commands and directing the defensive line in training, which was noticeable since his first session at Säbener Straße yesterday. The Dutchman is the new leader of the backline, which represents the role he was brought for.

This is excellent news for Bayern Munich as it has really had the absence of a true captain in the back since Mats Hummels left town. De Ligt’s willingness to embrace the role could be a big factor as the squad looks to settle into a comfort zone under Julian Nagelsmann.